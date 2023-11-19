Zaïre-Emery set to miss PSG’s last 2 group games in Champions League with ankle injury

PARIS (AP) — Teenage midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery looks set to miss Paris Saint-Germain’s last two group games in the Champions League with a right ankle injury. The 17-year-old Zaïre-Emery sustained the injury when he became France’s youngest goal scorer on his international debut, in a record 14-0 rout of Gibraltar in European Championship qualifying on Saturday. A defender trod on his ankle as he was shooting. Coach Didier Deschamps says Zaïre-Emery needs “several weeks” to recover. PSG has lost two of its four Champions League games in Group F and is in second place, one point behind leader Borussia Dortmund and one ahead of AC Milan in third. PSG hosts Newcastle on Nov. 28 and plays at Dortmund on Dec. 13.

