Zags’ Strawther may jump to NBA after sad ending in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther had a somber walk to the locker room after the Zags’ 82-54 loss to UConn in the West Region final of the NCAA Tournament. Strawther shared a teary embrace with teammate Drew Timme, whose collegiate career ended. The 6-foot-7 Strawther also may have played his last game for Gonzaga. He considered leaving for the NBA draft after last season. He’s been projected as a late first-round or second-round pick. Strawther averaged 15.2 points and 6.2 rebounds this season. He made a 3-pointer from the March Madness logo to send the Zags past UCLA in the Sweet 16.

