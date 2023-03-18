Zags, Saint Mary’s keep West Coast Conference front & center

DENVER (AP) — It’s no secret that bigger conferences are always looking at Gonzaga, and that Gonzaga has been known to field some of those phone calls. But the Zags are still in the West Coast Conference. Contrary to what some of the analytics and conventional wisdom might suggest, it has done nothing to hold them back. For the second straight year, Gonzaga’s toughest competition in the WCC is also in the second round at March Madness. That team is Saint Mary’s, which is a No. 5 seed for the second straight year. The Gaels play UConn and the Zags play TCU with trips to the Sweet 16 on the line.

