Zaffiro has 8 strikeouts, Miller has 2 RBIs; Penn beats Samford at Auburn Regional

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Cole Zaffiro had eight strikeouts over 8 innings pitched, Ben Miller went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Pennsylvania beat Samford 5-4 at the Auburn Regional.No. 4 seed Penn — which has won 10 consecutive games, the third-longest active win streak in the nation — awaits the winner between Southern Miss and Samford, both of which would have to beat the Quakers twice to advance to the super regionals. Miller hit an RBI single in the top of the first inning and Penn led the rest of the way. Samford had its four-game win streak snapped.

