Zadina has 2 goals and 2 assists for career-high 4 points in Sharks’ 6-3 victory over Flames

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Filip Zadina had two goals and two assists for a career-high four points in the San Jose Sharks’ 6-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Luke Kunin also scored twice, Justin Bailey had a goal and two assists for his first career multi-point game and Mikael Granlund added a goal. MacKenzie Blackwood made 31 saves to help San Jose improve to 15-33-5.

Nazem Kadri, Mikael Backlund and Andrei Kuzmenko for Calgary and rookie Dustin Wolf stopped 25 shots. The Flames have dropped two straight to fall to 25-24-5 — and have lost five of their last six at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

After setting up the tying and go-ahead goals in the second period, Zadina put it away with goals 37 seconds apart early in the third to make it 5-2.

Zadina deflected Marco Sturm’s shot high into the air with it toppling over the head of an unsuspecting Wolf and landing in the net.

Zadina’s second goal came on a shot from the left wing that got a piece of Rasmus Andersson’s stick on the way in. Zadina entered the game with one goal and two assists in his previous 18 games.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Host Columbus on Saturday night.

Flames: Host Detroit on Saturday.

