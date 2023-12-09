Zackery, Post spark Boston College to a 95-64 romp over Holy Cross

BOSTON (AP) — Jaeden Zackery had 18 points and Quinten Post scored all 12 of his points after halftime and finished with a double-double to help Boston College pull away for a 95-64 victory over Holy Cross. Zackery made 8 of 12 shots with a 3-pointer for Boston College (7-3), adding five rebounds and four assists. Post had 10 rebounds, seven assists and a career-high six steals. Post made 5 of 6 shots after halftime to help the Eagles turn a 33-31 lead into a rout. Freshmen reserves Declan Ryan and A.J. Wills led the Crusaders (2-8). Ryan made 4 of 7 shots and all six of his free throws, scoring 14. Wills had 11 points, hitting 3 of 6 shots with a 3-pointer.

