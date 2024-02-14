Zack Wheeler says his agents are ‘chatting’ with the Phillies about a new contract

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Zack Wheeler has been worth every penny of his $118 million, five-year deal with the Phillies, but that contract expires after this season. On Wednesday, as pitchers and catchers reported to Phillies camp, Wheeler said it’s possible a long-term deal could happen before the regular season. The 33-year-old Wheeler said he doesn’t have an exact dollar figure in mind. The Phillies signed Nola to a $172 million, seven -year contract in November after he tested free agency.

