Zack Steffen returns to US national team in Mauricio Pochettino’s first roster

CHICAGO (AP) — Mauricio Pochettino’s first roster as U.S. national team coach brought back goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who was dropped under Gregg Berhalter. Midfielder Gianluca Busio was the other notable addition to the 25-man roster announced for friendlies against Panama on Oct. 12 at Austin, Texas, and Mexico three days later at Guadalajara. Defenders Antonee Robinson and Miles Robinson and midfielder Weston McKennie were added after being given the September games off to remain with their clubs. Injured players who will miss the matches include defenders Sergiño Dest, Chris Richards and Cameron Carter-Vickers, and midfielder Tyler Adams. Pochettino was hired on Sept. 10.

