Zack Moss ready to step in for the injured Jonathan Taylor as Colts make a playoff push

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss welcomes the chance to be the starter again. He just wishes the circumstances were different. Moss lost the job as 2021 NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor ramped up his workload when he returned from injured reserve in October. But Indy’s No. 2 running back still ranks 10th in the NFL in rushing. And with Taylor out at least three weeks following thumb surgery, Moss will have a shot at his first 1,000-yard season in the NFL. And he could help the Colts snap a three-year playoff drought, too.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.