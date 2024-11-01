Zack Minasian promoted to Giants’ general manager, joining brother, Angels’ Perry Minasian, as GMs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Zack Minasian has been promoted to general manager of the San Francisco Giants, joining the Los Angeles Angels’ Perry Minasian to make the brothers both big league GMs. The 41-year-old Zack Minasian had been the Giants’ vice president of professional scouting since 2022, three years after he joined San Francisco following 14 years with the Milwaukee Brewers. Perry Minasian became the Angels’ GM in November 2020. Elevating Zack was Buster Posey’s first big move since replacing Farhan Zaidi as president of baseball operations.

