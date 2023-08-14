Zack Martin and Dallas Cowboys agree to reworked contract after guard misses 1st 3 weeks of camp

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Six-time All-Pro guard Zack Martin and the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a reworked contract. The deal includes a raise to $18 million for each of the next two seasons after he missed the team’s first three weeks of training camp and its preseason opener. Martin wasn’t on the field when the Cowboys returned to practice Monday in Oxnard, California. It’s unclear when the guard going into his 10th season will be back on the field after ending his holdout. The 32-year-old Martin posted a message on social media that read simply “Back to Work.”

