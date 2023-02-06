Zack Greinke can earn $15M this year in deal with Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke can earn up to $15 million in his one-year contract to return to the Kansas City Royals. The 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner rejoined the Royals last year for the first time since 2010 and went 4-9 with a 3.68 ERA in 26 starts and 137 innings. He had a $13 million salary last year, and his deal calls for an $8.5 million salary for this year. If he pitches 135 innings, he would earn at least $13 million. Greinke has $7.5 million in performance bonuses for innings fro 90 through 185.

