Zack Edey and 3-point shooters help No. 1 Purdue rebound with 95-78 rout of Penn State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey had 30 points and 20 rebounds, and No. 1 Purdue made 11 3-pointers in a 95-78 rout of Penn State. The Boilermakers rebounded from their second loss of the season with their 10th straight home win. It’s their eighth consecutive victory in the series. Nick Kern Jr. had a career-high 18 points to lead Penn State, which has lost three of four overall. The Boilermakers took control with a 31-5 first-half run that gave them a 39-15 lead. Penn State couldn’t get closer than 14 over the final 32 minutes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.