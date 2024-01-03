Zach Wilson ruled out for Jets’ finale at Patriots. Could be end of quarterback’s time in New York

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson remains in the concussion protocol and coach Robert Saleh has already ruled him out for the New York Jets’ season finale at New England on Sunday. It could mark the end of Wilson’s time in New York after a disappointing three seasons during which he never lived up to lofty expectations as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft. Wilson was injured in the first half of the Jets’ 30-0 loss at Miami on Dec. 17. Trevor Siemian will start his third straight game in Wilson’s place. Saleh said tight end Jeremy Ruckert and offensive lineman Jacob Hanson also remain in the concussion protocol and won’t play.

