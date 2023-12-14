Zach Wilson knows he and the Jets’ offense need to show they can repeat their success from last week

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson recognizes he and the New York Jets’ offense have set a precedent. They were efficient and productive for a change in a 30-6 drubbing of the Houston Texans. Next up are the Miami Dolphins and expectations have been raised. Wilson said Wednesday they set the bar and have to prove they can do it again. Wilson was 27 of 35 for 301 yards and led New York into the end zone three times overall against Houston. The performance resulted in Wilson being selected AFC offensive player of the week for the first time.

