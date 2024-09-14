Zach Penrod could make big league debut with Boston after 3 years of independent ball

Zach Penrod, a 27-year-old left-hander who spent three years in an independent league, was brought up by the Boston Red Sox and in position for a possible big league debut. Penrod signed with Texas in August 2018, missed 2019 following Tommy John surgery and was released in June 2020. After spending parts of 2021-23 in the Pioneer League, he signed with Boston on Aug. 16 last year and went to Class A. He has split this season at Double-A and Triple-A.

