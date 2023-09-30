Zach Osborne’s 3 TDs lift road-warrior Colgate Raiders past Cornell, 35-25

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Zach Osborne threw for two first-half touchdowns and ran for a third in the fourth quarter to put Colgate in front and Christian Sweeney recovered a Cornell fumble in the end zone for insurance as the Raiders earned their first win, knocking off the Big Red 35-25 in a nonconference game. The Raiders were on the road for the fourth time in five games to start the season, after losing games at Syracuse, Villanova and Holy Cross, as well as their home opener against Penn.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.