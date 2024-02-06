Zach Orr takes over Baltimore’s defense on a staff that has to replace several assistants

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens had one of the NFL’s top defenses this season. That was reflected in how their staff was rewarded over the past week and a half. Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald was hired as Seattle’s new head coach. Zach Orr was promoted to replace him. Two other defensive assistants left to become coordinators for the Dolphins and Titans. The 31-year-old Orr is a former Ravens linebacker. He takes over after Macdonald was defensive coordinator for the past two seasons. Orr was Baltimore’s inside linebackers coach.

