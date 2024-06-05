Zach Neto hits 2-run double as Angels finally win a home series this season, beating the Padres 4-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Zach Neto had a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh inning, and the Los Angeles Angels won their first home series of the season with a 4-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

Luis Rengifo drove in an early run for the Angels, who will win a series for the first time in 10 tries after their first back-to-back home victories since early September. Los Angeles improved the majors’ worst home record to 9-21 after holding San Diego to three runs in 18 innings.

“It’s big-time,” Neto said. “These fans deserve it. We deserve it, so we’ve just got to keep playing the baseball we know how to play.”

Adam Mazur pitched six innings of one-run ball in a strong major league debut for the Padres, who have lost three straight for only the second time since April. Manny Machado had an early run-scoring single, but San Diego’s powerhouse lineup struggled against the Angels.

After managing just two hits against Mazur, the Angels broke through with three runs in the seventh against San Diego’s bullpen.

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto throws to first for the out on San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth to end the top of the sixth inning, as Donovan Solano (39) runs toward second during a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Thayer

Los Angeles loaded the bases on two walks and an infield single off Yuki Matsui (3-2), and Neto drilled a bases-loaded double over the head of Jurickson Profar in left off Enyel De Los Santos. Mickey Moniak scored moments later on a wild pitch.

“I thought I hit it right to (Profar),” Neto said. “That’s why it took me a while to get out of the box. … It’s awesome to be able to come through like that when we struggle with runners in scoring position, especially later in the game. It’s a good feeling, seeing everybody in the dugout just cheering.”

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Machado then singled leading off the eighth for San Diego. Jake Cronenworth drove in Tatis with a two-out single off Luis García, who spent the previous two seasons with the Padres. But Hunter Strickland escaped his third jam in two days, getting Ha-Seong Kim to pop up.

Matt Moore (2-2) pitched the seventh for the Angels. Carlos Estévez pitched the ninth for his second save in two days and his 10th overall.

Mazur is a 23-year-old former second-round pick from the University of Iowa who made just four starts for Triple-A El Paso before getting called up to fill the hole in San Diego’s rotation created by injuries to Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove.

Mazur walked four, but only allowed two singles while repeatedly getting out of trouble.

“Mazur was fantastic,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “You can’t ask for much more. Six pretty much clean innings, very efficient, overcame a couple of walks. Got in a jam. Made pitches when he had to.”

Patrick Sandoval yielded one run on four hits over six innings in his second straight solid start for the Angels.

“Just one of those days you feel really good, and your stuff kind of matches,” Sandoval said.

Sandoval, who had been inconsistent, struck out seven while throwing a season-high 70% of his pitches for strikes.

“I thought he was competing out there tonight, really,” Angels manager Ron Washington said. “He was really out there grinding. I didn’t see him one time getting in his feelings. He was just focused on what he had to do.”

Los Angeles had four baserunners without a hit against Mazur before finally scoring. Luis Guillorme walked, advanced on a groundout and scored on Rengifo’s single in the third.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: MLB batting leader Luis Arraez went 0 for 4 as the designated hitter after sitting out Monday’s game. Arraez jammed his right shoulder and neck on a slide Sunday.

Angels: Anthony Rendon will resume baseball activities soon, manager Ron Washington said. The $245 million third baseman with a lengthy injury history has been out since April 20 with a strained hamstring.

UP NEXT

José Soriano (2-5, 3.86 ERA) takes the mound for Los Angeles on Wednesday in the series finale. The Padres counter with Dylan Cease (5-4, 3.42 ERA).

