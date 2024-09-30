Zach LaVine says he’s healthy, ready to do what Bulls ask of him

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine insisted he is healthy and ready to ready to do whatever the Chicago Bulls ask of him this season. Above all, he’s ready to put the drama in the past. The two-time All-Star says he is “in a great situation, a great headspace.” LaVine’s future in Chicago remains a huge question. He was mentioned in trade rumors prior to last season’s deadline, but dealing him is easier said than done. The 29-year-old LaVine is in the middle of a five-year, $215.16 million contract extension he signed after 2021-22 season. He played in just 25 games last season before having season-ending foot surgery.

