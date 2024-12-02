Zach Kittley finalizing agreement to take over as Florida Atlantic coach, AP source says

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Florida Atlantic is finalizing the hiring of Texas Tech offensive coordinator Zach Kittley as its new head coach, a person with knowledge of the decision said Monday. Kittley and the school were working through the remaining details Monday, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school has yet to announce that the hiring is complete. The Owls are replacing Tom Herman, who was fired two weeks ago with two games left in his second year at the school.

