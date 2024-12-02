Zach Kittley finalizes agreement to take over as Florida Atlantic coach

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
FILE - Texas Tech offensive coordinator Zach Kittley on the field before an NCAA college football game between Texas Tech and Baylor Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Justin Rex]

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Florida Atlantic has finalized the hiring of Texas Tech offensive coordinator Zach Kittley as its new head coach. Kittley and the school came to a deal on Monday. The Owls are replacing Tom Herman, who was fired two weeks ago with two games left in his second year at the school. FAU is coming off a 3-9 season and hasn’t finished over the .500 mark since 2020.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.