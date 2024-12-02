Zach Kittley finalizes agreement to take over as Florida Atlantic coach

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Florida Atlantic has finalized the hiring of Texas Tech offensive coordinator Zach Kittley as its new head coach. Kittley and the school came to a deal on Monday. The Owls are replacing Tom Herman, who was fired two weeks ago with two games left in his second year at the school. FAU is coming off a 3-9 season and hasn’t finished over the .500 mark since 2020.

