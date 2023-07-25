Zach Johnson’s US Ryder Cup captaincy isn’t getting any easier

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Zach Johnson says having tough decisions in filling out a 12-man Ryder Cup team is a good thing. That means everyone is playing well. He certainly has some tough choices coming up. Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark winning majors have moved them to the top three and all but assure an automatic spot on the U.S. team. Still to come are a pair of $20 million tournaments before qualifying ends for six automatic spots. Money is such that third place could move someone up three spots. Among those that currently would need a captain’s pick are Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.