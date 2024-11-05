Zach Hicks scores 22 to lead Penn State to 108-66 victory over Binghamton in season opener

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Zach Hicks scored 22 points to lead six players in double figures and Penn State breezed to a 108-66 victory over Binghamton in a season opener. Hicks sank 9 of 12 shots from the floor, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range for the Nittany Lions, who opened with a victory for the eighth straight season. Yanic Konan Niederhauser totaled 16 points and seven rebounds for Penn State. Ace Baldwin Jr. made four of his five 3-pointers and scored 15. D’Marco Dunn had 12 points, while Fred Dilione V and reserve Dominick Stewart both scored 10. Evan Ashe led the Bearcats with 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting with two 3-pointers.

