Zach Eflin works 6 scoreless innings, Jose Siri homers twice and the Rays beat the Nationals 3-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Zach Eflin worked six scoreless innings, Jose Siri homered twice and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Washington Nationals 3-1 on Friday night.

The Rays’ Yandy Díaz singled in the third inning to extend his hitting streak to a team-record 20 games, surpassing Jason Bartlett’s mark set in 2009. Tampa Bay was the only team not to have a player with a 20-game hitting streak.

“That’s pretty awesome, pretty special,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

With the win, Tampa Bay improved to 41-41. The Rays haven’t been over .500 since May 21.

Washington slipped to 2-5 on a nine-game trip.

Washington Nationals starter Mitchell Parker pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 28, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Nesius

Eflin (4-5) scattered four hits, struck out six and snapped a five-start winless streak. Pete Fairbanks, the third Rays’ reliever, worked the ninth for his 13th save in 15 chances, closing out the five-hitter.

“I had a pretty bad bullpen pregame, so that means I was going to be pretty accurate in the game,” Eflin said. “That’s just how it works for me.”

Siri had a solo homer in the second inning before Isaac Paredes added an RBI single that put the Rays up 2-0 in the third inning. Mitchell Parker (5-4) kept the Nationals close he when struck out José Caballero with the bases loaded to end the inning.

Siri’s second homer of the game and 11th of the season off Jacob Barnes in the sixth inning made it 3-0.

Washington’s Jacob Young got his second double of the game in the seventh, stole third for his 19th stolen base and scored on catcher Alex Jackosn’s throwing error.

“We just couldn’t get anything going,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said.

Parker gave up two runs and six hits in five innings. The rookie left-hander has allowed three earned runs or less in 13 of 14 career starts.

Nationals left fielder Jesse Winker left the game with a bruised knee after he caught his cleats on the turf, stumbled and fell hard to the ground at the wall while catching Paredes’ fly to end the first.

“He’s going to be OK,” Martinez said. “It looked worse than it was. He made a nice play just to recover and catch the ball because when he started falling down I thought he’s going to get hit in the head with the ball.”

Washington shortstop CJ Abrams stayed in the game after getting hit in the hand by a pitch in the first.

Martinez said X-rays on Abrams were negative.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: INF Joey Gallo (strained left hamstring) hit off a tee and continued his running progression. … RHP Josiah Gray (right elbow-forearm strain) could go seven innings or 90 pitches an his next start Sunday with Triple-A Rochester.

Rays: 2B Brandon Lowe (broken right pinky toe) pinch hit in the seventh after missing four games. … LHP Jeffrey Springs (Tommy John surgery) gave up three runs in three innings and threw 48 pitches in his fourth start for Triple-A Durham.

UP NEXT

Nationals RHP Jake Irvin (5-6, 3.13 ERA) will pitch against Rays RHP Aaron Civale (2-5, 5.20 ERA) on Saturday.

