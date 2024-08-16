Zach Eflin making it look easy with a 4-0 record since being traded to the Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Zach Eflin has thrown four straight quality starts since the Orioles acquired him from Tampa Bay before the trade deadline. He’s also won them all. The latest was a six-inning performance in Thursday night’s 5-1 victory over Boston in which Eflin struck out a season-high eight. The Orioles made several additions at the deadline, particularly to their pitching staff. Starter Trevor Rogers and reliever Gregory Soto have had their struggles, but Eflin and reliever Seranthony Domínguez have made good contributions.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.