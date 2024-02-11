Zach Edey’s double-double, Braden Smith’s 19 points lead No. 2 Purdue past Indiana 79-59

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey had 26 points and 13 rebounds while Braden Smith scored 19 to lead No. 2 Purdue past Indiana 79-59. The Boilermakers have won eight straight overall and still haven’t lost on their home court in nearly 12 months. CJ Gunn had a career-high 13 points for the Hoosiers, who lost twice by 20 or more points in the series for the first time since 1993-94. Like the first meeting, the Boilermakers did it by closing the first half strong. And this time they started the second half with 10 straight points to seal it.

