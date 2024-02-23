Zach Edey scores 25 points on near-perfect shooting, No. 3 Purdue routs Rutgers 96-68

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey scored 25 points on near-perfect shooting, Camden Heide added a career-high 18 and No. 3 Purdue routed Rutgers 96-68 on Thursday night. Edey was 7 of 8 from the field and made 11 free throws without a miss. He also had seven rebounds. Heide was 7 for 7 from the field, making four 3-pointers, after entering the game averaging 3.0 points. Lance Jones added 17 points for the Boilermakers (24-3, 13-3 Big Ten). Jones was 7 of 14 from the field after going 1 of 10 in a 68-60 victory at Rutgers on Jan. 28.. Braden Smith had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Jeremiah Williams scored 12 points for Rutgers (14-12, 6-9). Noah Fernandes had 11.

