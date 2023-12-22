Zach Edey scores 18 points as No. 1 Purdue breezes past Jacksonville 100-57

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey scored 18 points and No. 1 Purdue breezed past Jacksonville 100-57. Lance Jones had 16 points, Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 15 and Myles Colvin had 11 for the Boilermakers, who won their fourth straight. That run includes last Saturday’s win over then-No. 1 Arizona that allowed them to regain the top ranking. Twelve players scored for Purdue. Seldom-used Will Berg scored eight points in the closing minutes as coach Matt Painter substituted liberally. The Boilermakers held a 43-16 edge in bench scoring. Robert McCray V led the Dolphins with 22 points.

