Zach Edey scores 18 points as No. 1 Purdue breezes past Jacksonville 100-57

By MARK AMBROGI The Associated Press
Purdue center Zach Edey (15) shoots over Jacksonville forward Donovan Rivers (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey scored 18 points and No. 1 Purdue breezed past Jacksonville 100-57. Lance Jones had 16 points, Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 15 and Myles Colvin had 11 for the Boilermakers, who won their fourth straight. That run includes last Saturday’s win over then-No. 1 Arizona that allowed them to regain the top ranking. Twelve players scored for Purdue. Seldom-used Will Berg scored eight points in the closing minutes as coach Matt Painter substituted liberally. The Boilermakers held a 43-16 edge in bench scoring. Robert McCray V led the Dolphins with 22 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.