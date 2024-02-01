Zach Edey scores 10 of his 30 points in overtime to send No. 2 Purdue past Northwestern 105-96

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey scored 10 of his 30 points in overtime and Lance Jones had a season-high 26 to lead No. 2 Purdue past Northwestern 105-96. Edey also grabbed 15 rebounds as the Boilermakers won their sixth straight and became the first Division I team with 20 wins this season. Boo Buie and Ty Berry each had 25 points for Northwestern, which led 78-73 with 2:37 left in regulation and had a chance to win it on Buie’s 15-foot runner at the buzzer. But the ball bounced off the front of the rim, and Edey dominated in overtime. With 1.7 seconds to go, Northwestern coach Chris Collins walked onto the court and yelled furiously in the face of an official with the ball still in play.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.