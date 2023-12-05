Zach Edey powers No. 4 Purdue past Iowa, 87-68

By MARK AMBROGI The Associated Press
Purdue center Zach Edey (15) goes to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Doug McSchooler]

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey scored 25 points and had 12 rebounds as No. 4 Purdue bounced back from its first loss of the season and blew past Iowa 87-68 on Monday night.

Edey hit 9 of 10 shots and 7 of 9 free throws while sitting out much of the second half. Lance Jones added 17 points for Purdue (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten), playing its first game since a 92-88 overtime loss to Northwestern on Saturday.

Mason Gillis and Fletcher Loyer each scored 12 and Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 10.

Ben Krikke led the Hawkeyes (5-3, 0-1) with 16 points and Tony Perkins added 12.

The Boilermakers, who never trailed, kept building on their 21-point halftime lead most of the second half before going to their reserves. Purdue’s largest lead was 35 points at 72-37.

Purdue, which held a 41-35 rebounding edge, shot 52% while holding Iowa to 38% shooting.

Gillis sank a 3-pointer with 6 seconds left in first half to give Purdue a 45-24 halftime lead. The Hawkeyes shot 32% in the first half, making only 1 of 9 3-point shots. The Boilermakers shot 48% before intermission, making 6 of 17 3-pointers.

Edey nearly had a double-double in first half with 13 points and nine rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes struggled shooting and were outrebounded. Iowa had no answer for Edey. Purdue outscored Iowa 50-34 in the paint. The lone positive is that Iowa held a 44-42 second-half scoring edge.

Purdue: The Boilermakers had a nice bounce back after being upset by host Northwestern. That was the second consecutive time No. 1 Purdue was upset by the Wildcats. Purdue committed just eight turnovers against Iowa compared to 17 in the loss at Northwestern.

UP NEXT

Iowa: At Iowa State on Thursday before returning to Big Ten action against visiting Michigan on Sunday.

Purdue: Plays Alabama on Saturday in Canada at the Hall of Fame Toronto Series.

