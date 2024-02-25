Zach Edey matches season high with 35 points, helps No. 3 Purdue bounce back and beat Michigan 84-76

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Zach Edey matched a season high with 35 points and had 15 rebounds, helping No. 3 Purdue bounce back from a rough start to beat Michigan 84-76. The Boilermakers are closing in on a conference championship, building a 2 1/2-game lead over No. 12 Illinois with three regular-season games left on their schedule. The Wolverines moved closer to clinching last place in the Big Ten with their fifth straight loss and 10th setback in 11 games under embattled coach Juwan Howard. Dug McDaniel had 19 points and six assists for the Wolverines.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.