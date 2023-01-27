Zach Edey has 19 points, No. 1 Purdue beats Michigan 75-70

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Zach Edey had 15 of his 19 points in the first half and Fletcher Loyer finished with 17 points to help No. 1 Purdue hold off Michigan 75-70 on Thursday night. The Boilermakers had a 15-0 run to go ahead 41-28 lead in the first half after there were 10 lead changes and four ties, but they couldn’t pull away. The Wolverines were without standout freshman Jett Howard, who missed the game with an ankle injury, and hung around until the final seconds. Joey Baker made a 3-pointer with 5.9 seconds left to pull Michigan within three points

