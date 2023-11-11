Zach Edey dominates inside as No. 3 Purdue rolls to 87-57 win over Morehead State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey had 18 points and eight rebounds, Lance Jones scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half and No. 3 Purdue rolled to its second straight rout, 87-57 over Morehead State. The Boilermakers broke the school record for most consecutive regular-season wins against non-conference opponents with their 26th in a row. The previous mark stood since November 1994. Purdue’s streak, the longest active one in Division I, began following a loss at Miami in December 2020. Riley Minix led the defending Ohio Valley Conference regular-season champions with 18 points. Jordan Lathon had 12 for the Eagles, whose two losses have come to Alabama and Purdue.

