Zach Edey comes up big again and leads No. 2 Purdue past rival Indiana 87-66

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey had 33 points and 14 rebounds as No. 2 Purdue rolled past rival Indiana 87-66. Edey was 11 of 23 from the field and 11 for 12 at the free throw line to help the Boilermakers win at Assembly Hall for the first time in three seasons. Fletcher Loyer scored 19 points and Lance Jones added 17 for Purdue. Trey Galloway scored 17 to lead the Hoosiers. Indiana swept last season’s series and had won three of the previous four meetings. Purdue took a 51-29 halftime lead but Indiana charged back early in the second half with a 20-7 spurt. The Hoosiers got as close as 60-51 with about 13 minutes left, but Purdue scored five straight points and never let Indiana get any closer.

