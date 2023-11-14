Zach Edey and Braden Smith help No. 2 Purdue pass first real test with 83-71 win over Xavier

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds while Braden Smith added 12 points and seven assists Monday to give No. 2 Purdue an 83-71 victory over Xavier. The Boilermakers extended their school record for consecutive regular-season wins against non-conference foes to 27 by beating Xavier for the first time since December 2001. The Musketeers were led by Desmond Claude with 15 points. But, like most teams, they struggled against Edey, the 7-foot-4 center and reigning national player of the year. Purdue led the entire second half, finally putting it away with an 11-5 run that made it 71-57 with 6:28 to go.

