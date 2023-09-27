Zach Davies cut by Arizona Diamondbacks, who recall Justin Martinéz

CHICAGO (AP) — Right-hander Zach Davies was designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks, who recalled rookie right-hander Justin Martinéz from Triple-A Reno before a game against the Chicago White Sox. The 30-year-old Davies was 2-5 with 7.00 ERA in 18 starts this season for Arizona. He signed as a free agent in March 2022 after leaving the Chicago Cubs. Davies allowed four runs and eight hits in the first three innings of a 15-4 win on Tuesday night. In his last four outings, the wiry righty gave up 15 runs, 23 hits and nine walks in 14 innings.

