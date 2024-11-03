Zach Calzada’s 5 total touchdowns lead Incarnate Word in 45-20 rout of Houston Christian

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Zach Calzada threw four touchdown passes and ran for a fifth score, leading Incarnate Word to a 45-20 victory over Houston Christian. Three of Calzada’s TD passes went to Roy Alexander. Houston Christian took the opening kickoff and drove for a 37-yard field goal by Dillon Fedor. After that it was all UIW as the Cardinals rolled up 573 yards and 31 first downs. UIW got touchdowns on four consecutive possessions spanning the second and third quarters. The string started with a 26-yard pass from Calzada to Alexander, and was followed by Calzada’s 2-yard run, his 9-yard pass to Alexander and Jalen Walthall’s 50-yard reception for a 38-6 lead. Later in the third, Alexander caught a short TD pass from Calzada that made it 45-6.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.