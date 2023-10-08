Zach Calzada accounts for 3 TDs and Incarnate Word holds off Southeastern Louisiana 33-26

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Zach Calzada accounted for three touchdowns and Incarnate Word held off Southeastern Louisiana for a 33-26 victory. Calzada threw a pair of touchdown passes to help Incarnate Word (4-1, 1-0 Southland Conference) build a 24-6 halftime lead. Calzada’s 4-yard touchdown run capped a 13-play, 89-yard drive that stretched the Cardinals’ lead to 33-19 late in the third. Southeastern Louisiana capped the scoring on Eli Sawyer’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Bauer Sharp with 6:18 remaining. After forcing a three-and-out, Sawyer led a 15-play drive to the Cardinals’ 23-yard line but then threw an interception with 43 seconds left.

