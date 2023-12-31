Zach Anderson scores 21 as Florida Gulf Coast beats No. 7 Florida Atlantic 72-68

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Zach Anderson scored 21 points, Dallion Johnson added 18 and Florida Gulf Coast beat No. 7 Florida Atlantic 72-68 for the Eagles’ most significant win since their run to the Sweet 16 of the 2013 NCAA Tournament. Cyrus Largie scored 12 and Franco Miller Jr. finished with 10 for FGCU, which never trailed in the game’s final 34 minutes. The Eagles came into the game as 17-point underdogs and most recently needed overtime just to beat NAIA member Florida Memorial last week. But none of that mattered. Vladislav Goldin scored 21 points for FAU, and Johnell Davis added 17 for the Owls.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.