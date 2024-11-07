Zaccharie Risacher has biggest night of his young career with 33 points in Hawks’ win over Knicks

ATLANTA (AP) — When asked what it has been like to play four NBA games in six days, rookie Zaccharie Risacher had a succinct response. “I’m tired.” Risacher should have been fatigued after enjoying the biggest night of his young career during the Hawks’ 121-116 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. Risacher filled up the box score with 33 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots. The 33 points is the most by a rookie this season and easily bested his season high of 17 points.

