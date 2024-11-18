Zac Taylor insists his Bengals can still be a playoff team after loss to Chargers drops them to 4-7

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Even after yet another painful loss in a season full of heartbreakers for Cincinnati, coach Zac Taylor insisted his beleaguered Bengals can still make the playoffs. Taylor’s Bengals (4-7) and their fans might be finding it increasingly hard to keep the faith after the Los Angeles Chargers delivered their latest gut punch. Cincinnati lost 34-27 on Sunday night after rallying back from a 21-point deficit in the second half, only to give up a dramatic 84-yard touchdown drive in the final minute. The Bengals have six losses by seven points or fewer this season, including two in a row.

