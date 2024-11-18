Zac Taylor insists his Bengals can still be a playoff team after loss to Chargers drops them to 4-7

By GREG BEACHAM The Associated Press
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws as he is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gregory Bull]

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Even after yet another painful loss in a season full of heartbreakers for Cincinnati, coach Zac Taylor insisted his beleaguered Bengals can still make the playoffs. Taylor’s Bengals (4-7) and their fans might be finding it increasingly hard to keep the faith after the Los Angeles Chargers delivered their latest gut punch. Cincinnati lost 34-27 on Sunday night after rallying back from a 21-point deficit in the second half, only to give up a dramatic 84-yard touchdown drive in the final minute. The Bengals have six losses by seven points or fewer this season, including two in a row.

