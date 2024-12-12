Zac Taylor gets his NFL moment when Bengals visit the Titans and Brian Callahan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The chance to face off against a former assistant finally has arrived for Cincinnati’s Zac Taylor in his sixth season with the Bengals. His Bengals visit Tennessee on Sunday where first-year coach Brian Callahan was Taylor’s offensive coordinator the past five seasons in Cincinnati and is someone Taylor talks with as much as his brother. Business comes first. Cincinnati needs to win out to clinch a fourth straight winning season. One loss ends that and the Bengals’ faint playoff hopes sitting last among the AFC’s bubble teams. The Titans’ postseason dreams ended last week when they scored their fewest points this season.

