Zac Morris has two homers and five RBIs to help Duke beat Virginia Tech 11-8 in the ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Zac Morris had two homers and five RBIs to help No. 6 seed Duke beat 10th-seeded Virginia Tech 11-8 on Tuesday night in the ACC Tournament. Duke (36-18), which won two of three road games against the Hokies this season, continues pool play on Thursday against No. 3 seed North Carolina State. Virginia Tech (32-21) faces the Wolfpack on Wednesday. Virginia Tech scored five runs in the second inning, but Duke responded with six runs in the third and nine straight runs overall. Morris hit a three-run homer to begin Duke’s outburst in the third. Logan Bravo added an RBI single and Chase Krewson drove in two with another single to take the lead for good.

