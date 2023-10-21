Zac Larrier throws a 94-yard touchdown and No. 22 Air Force shuts down Navy 17-6

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Zac Larrier threw a 94-yard touchdown to Dane Kinamon — the longest pass in Air Force history — and the 22nd-ranked Falcons shut down Navy 17-6. Air Force gained almost as many yards on that one play as Navy did in the entire game. The Falcons seemed to back off defensively late, allowing the Midshipmen to drive 78 yards for their only touchdown. They finished with 124 yards. Navy managed only 11 yards through the first three quarters.

