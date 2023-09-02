Zac Larrier rushes for two touchdowns, passes for another in Air Force’s 42-7 win in season opener

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Zac Larrier ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, leading Air Force to a 42-7 victory over Robert Morris 42-7 in a season opener. Air Force has won 16 straight season openers. the third-longest active streak behind Ohio State with 23 and Alabama 21. The Falcons led 28-0 at halftime. Larrier only threw three passes, all in the first half, completing two, including an 84-yard score to a wide-open Jared Roznos over the middle. Larrier also had a 26-yard rushing touchdown and added a 4-yard score in the third quarter before giving way to four backups.

