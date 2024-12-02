Zaay Green’s 22 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists lead No. 19 Alabama women past Georgia State 98-49

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Zaay Green had 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, Essence Cody added 13 points and 11 rebounds and No. 19 Alabama beat Georgia State 98-49 on Monday. Green scored the first four points of a 15-0 first-quarter run to give Alabama the lead for good after Georgia State started the game by scoring 11 of the opening 15 points. Karly Weathers made a 3-pointer with 3:27 left in the second quarter to give Alabama a double-digit lead for good. It was 50-27 at halftime. Cody scored the first six points of Alabama’s 18-2 run to begin the second half, while Georgia State was just 1 of 10 from the field.

