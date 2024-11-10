Zaay Green scores 24 points and No. 24 Alabama women topple Troy 94-71

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Zaay Green scored 24 points to lead five in double figures and No. 24 Alabama rolled past Troy 94-71. The Crimson Tide scored 25 points in each of the first two quarters and led 50-33 at halftime. They made eight 3-pointers in the first half and 10 for the game. Aaliyah Nye with 14 points, Sarah Ashlee Barker with 12 and Green with 10 all reached double digits in the first half. For the game, Nye finished with 18 points, Karly Weathers 14, Barker 12 and Essence Cody 10 for the Crimson Tide. It was two free throws by Cody that gave Alabama its biggest lead at 25 points in the final minute.

