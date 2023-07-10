Yzerman finally makes splash, acquiring DeBrincat to give rebuilding Red Wings a boost

By LARRY LAGE The Associated Press
FILE - Ottawa Senators right wing Alex DeBrincat moves the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, April 4, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. The Detroit Red Wings acquired Michigan native DeBrincat from the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in exchange for two players and draft picks. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Seward]

DETROIT (AP) — Steve Yzerman made a major move to give the rebuildng Detroit Red Wings a desperately needed boost. Yzerman has preached and practiced patience for four-plus years as Red Wings general manager, but the bold move seems to signal a shift in his plan to get the franchise in gear quicker. The Hockey Hall of Famer acquired goal-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat from Ottawa on Sunday and signed him to a four-year extension worth about $7.8 million annually. Yzerman made a series of subtle deals earlier this summer, adding depth at every position, before making a splash with DeBrincat.

