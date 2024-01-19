Yvonne Ejim scores 24 points, No. 17 Gonzaga women top LMU 72-48 for Fortier’s 250th win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds and No. 17 Gonzaga handed coach Lisa Fortier her 250th victory with a 72-48 win over Loyola Marymount. Calli Stokes opened the fourth quarter with a three-point play to put Gonzaga on top 52-38 and then Ejim scored nine points in 3 1/2 minutes for a 63-42 lead as the Bulldogs pulled away. Kaylynne Truong, who had 10 assists in her program record 144th game, and Brynna Maxwell both scored 10 points for Gonzaga, which has won 10-straight and beaten the Lions 32-straight times. Fortier, in her 10th season, is 250-61. Freshman Maya Hernandez scored a career-high 12 points for Loyola Marymount.

